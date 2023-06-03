Boingo CEO: Monetizing private 5G networks in stadiums

MWC23 – One new area where private 5G networks are gaining traction is within stadiums to support the fan experience.

Boingo Wireless CEO Mike Finley provides an update on the company's private wireless deployments, such as its partnership with the San Diego Padres last fall.

Finley also discusses Boingo's efforts to support wireless connectivity in Newark airport, underground in the Grand Central Madison tunnel and across over 80 military bases.

Click on the caption button for an unedited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Boingo launches network updates in Newark airport's new $2.7 billion terminal. (00:26)

Boingo to provide secure connectivity for launch of Grand Central Madison tunnel. (01:38)

Boingo builds towers at military bases and expands connectivity to over 80 bases and 400,000 beds. (02:47)

Monetizing private networks in stadiums and partnership with San Diego Padres. (04:24)

Assessing progress in 5G use cases. (07:24)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading