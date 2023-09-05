Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Wi-Fi

Aviat to buy NEC's wireless transport biz for $70M

News Wire Feed

AUSTIN, Texas – Aviat Networks, Inc. ("Aviat") (Nasdaq: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement with NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, for the sale of its Wireless Transport Business to Aviat in an asset purchase transaction valued at $70.0 million U.S. dollars in cash and shares.

This acquisition will bring three immediate and significant benefits for Aviat, our combined customers and our shareholders:

  1. Improvement to scale. Aviat anticipates an additional $150 million in revenue which will be accretive to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow by the end of the first year and we anticipate getting the acquired business to 11-13% EBITDA by the end of year two. Complimentary businesses and learnings from the 2019 channel partnership with NEC in North America will result in cost synergies that will pay for the acquisition. With little overlap in product offering and very few common accounts, we expect sales synergy opportunities in both Aviat and NEC customers, which represent upside not factored into our financial model;
  2. Enhanced product portfolio with greater capability to innovate. The combined product and Intellectual Property (IP) portfolios will boost innovation and create a broader technology set to significantly increase the reach of Aviat's global business. Aviat will have additional scale to extend its leadership in innovation by utilizing the product roadmap and next-generation initiatives from the two companies; and
  3. A more diversified business. The combined business would service over 20 Tier 1 service providers worldwide and be a leader in private networks. With over 3 million PASOLINK unit shipments worldwide, Aviat's business will have increased exposure to global 5G spend and private network opportunities that will further diversify Aviat's business into fast-growing international markets with significant growth opportunities.

Aviat and NEC have a history of collaborating. In 2019, the two companies entered into an agreement for Aviat to serve as the channel partner for NEC in North America.

Both sides are committed to providing customers with a smooth transition period without service disruption and with the ultimate goal of a better customer experience as a result of the transaction.

The transaction has been approved by the board of directors of both companies and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Aviat expects the deal to close in the third calendar quarter of 2023. The deal consideration is $45.0 million in cash and $25.0 million in Aviat stock. Aviat expects to fully fund the cash portion of the acquisition from committed debt financing. Aviat will appoint a board member designated by NEC to Aviat's board of directors, helping to ensure the success of the transaction.

Read the full press release here.

Aviat

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5 Digital Monetization Use Cases
ACP Optimized Sales Datasheet
Embracing Digital Ecosystems with Partner Management
Finding the Right Path for B2B2C Success
Why CSPs Need a Clear Omnichannel Strategy to Sell B2B2X Services
How Embracing Automation Can Boost Productivity, Lower Costs, and Transform Your Operations
USA Mobile Network Report
The Innovation Agenda
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE