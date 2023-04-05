AT&T to build private 5G network for DFW airport

DFW Airport, Texas – Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) today announced a new partnership with Dallas-based AT&T, to provide the airport with a comprehensive wireless platform (CWP) that will enhance connectivity and critical infrastructure. As part of the proposed agreement, AT&T will invest $10 million worth of upgrades in modernizing and expanding the network covering the Airport, to support airport operations and advance the free public Wi-Fi in the Airport's terminals. This includes installing 200 new access points – and updating the 800 access points DFW already provides – to enable better coverage and faster speeds for customers. AT&T will also deploy a private 5G network for the Airport's internal use to meet the rising demand for Internet of Things (IoT) use cases and the digitization of airport operations.

The CWP will provide enhanced connectivity throughout the airport, including indoor and outdoor spaces, parking lots and runways. This faster connectivity means that travelers will have even faster access to airport services through the DFW Airport or airline app such as automated check-in, baggage tracking and lounge access.

The private cellular 5G network will offer more reliability and security, lower latency and greater capacity, providing operations teams with optimal connectivity that can be used for future use cases such as real-time data analytics and enhanced communication with critical airport systems. With these use cases, the airport's management team will be better able to monitor and manage passenger traffic, security systems and baggage handling – improving efficiency and safety.

DFW and AT&T will begin upgrading the network this summer, with the enhancements coming online by the fall. The project is contingent upon a final contract between AT&T and the DFW.

