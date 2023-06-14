Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

White House kicks off 'week of action' on the Affordable Connectivity Program

News Analysis

The White House on Wednesday launched a "week of action" devoted to raising awareness and increasing enrollment in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). That includes what the White House described as an "all of government" effort, in which various agencies are participating in outreach and enrollment, along with over 300 organizations, including nonprofits, local housing authorities and ISPs.

"Over 18.5 million households are now enrolled, saving a total of over $500 million per month on their high-speed internet bills. This is incredible progress for a program that is just 18 months old, but there's more work to do," said the White House in a fact sheet.

"Research indicates that approximately half of the remaining qualified Americans are not aware of the program. The Online for All Week of Action will bring together the federal government and over 300 organizations to raise awareness and help eligible families sign-up."

The fact sheet also calls out various efforts federal agencies are undertaking to increase enrollment, including the FCC allowing Pell Grant recipients to enroll without additional documentation, and a commitment from the Department of Education to notify over 5 million Pell Grant recipients of their eligibility.

The ACP currently provides a $30 monthly broadband subsidy for over 18 million low-income US households ($75/month for households on tribal land). (Source: Image by jcomp on Freepik)
The ACP currently provides a $30 monthly broadband subsidy for over 18 million low-income US households ($75/month for households on tribal land).
(Source: Image by jcomp on Freepik)

In addition to federal agencies conducting outreach, ISPs like Comcast, Verizon, Charter Communications and AT&T are participating in various ACP-related events throughout the country to raise awareness and increase sign-ups during the week of action, from June 14-June 22.

Funding dilemma

As it works toward boosting enrollment in the ACP, the Biden administration is also contending with the fact that the program will run out of funding sometime next year without action from Congress. That fact has many alarmed that the US is at risk of increasing its digital divide, by eliminating a broadband subsidy for over 18 million households, just as the country starts spending billions of dollars through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program to construct broadband networks in unserved and underserved areas.

While the ACP was passed with bipartisan support during the last Congress, Republican lawmakers in DC have since raised concerns about the program, leaving it an open question whether Congress will fund it again.

Speaking at an ACP event on Wednesday, hosted by New America, Public Knowledge and Network: On, Jonathan Cannon, policy counsel at R Street Institute, said he thinks Republicans are likely to support the ACP, with changes.

"The question for Republican offices isn't, should we keep this program going? It's, what should the future of this program look like? And how do we fund it?"

Kathryn de Wit, who directs Pew's broadband access initiative, added that it's important to emphasize local Republican support for the ACP with lawmakers in Washington, DC.

"You've got Republican governors and legislators across the country that are very much encouraging enrollment in ACP ... those are the voices that we should be turning to to help us work with their colleagues and partners in Congress."

Time is of the essence, however, with funding set to run out no later than mid-2024, putting pressure on advocates to make their case over the next six to nine months, said panelists at the ACP event.

Furthermore, the White House's ACP week of action comes just two weeks before the NTIA is expected to release state allocations for the $42.5 billion BEAD program. NTIA chief administrator Alan Davidson, who also spoke at the event on Wednesday, used the occasion to emphasize the importance of ACP to BEAD's success.

"ACP is critical to connect these households, and it's also critical for the success of our broadband infrastructure programs," he said. "People need to be able to afford to get online, and providers need the certainty that they'll have customers, especially in rural and low-income communities, before they deploy their networks."

To that end, Davidson urged industry stakeholders and digital equity groups to make their voices heard with lawmakers on the need to secure the ACP.

"Let your federal lawmakers know how important this program has been to people in your community and the communities you work with. Make sure they understand the real-world impact, the real-life impact that an affordable high-speed Internet connection can have and remind them how difficult it will be to deliver that connection to everyone in this country without the help of a vital tool like ACP," he said.

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE