What's the Story? Mediacom mum on mobile service details





Jeff Baumgartner joins the podcast with updates on Mediacom's mobile service plans and discusses how the cable industry at large is doing in the mobile space. We also discuss his predictions for how Comcast and Charter may fare in their Q4 earnings reports.

You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Mediacom moves forward with trademarking a brand for its mobile service (01:29)

Potential MVNO partnerships for Mediacom's mobile service (03:39)

Why cable operators are entering the mobile space (05:54)

How cable operators can compete with other mobile service providers (08:27)

Predictions for Charter and Comcast's Q4 financial results (10:39)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading