What's the Story? Leading Lights finalist trends in streaming video and broadband

What's the Story? Leading Lights finalist trends in streaming video and broadband10/27/2022
Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner and Nicole Ferraro talk about the Leading Lights Awards categories they judged, the finalists they selected and trends they noticed in the submissions.
Here are the categories that they reviewed:
Jeff Baumgartner's categories:
- Best New Video/Media Product or Service
- Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service
- Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience
- Outstanding Use Case: Innovative IoT
Nicole Ferraro's categories:
- Best Public-Private Partnership
- Most Innovative Broadband Access Solution
- Most Innovative Home Networking Solution
- Outstanding Use Case: Broadband Deployment
Check out the full list of Leading Lights finalists here.
You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here.
Here are a few topics we covered:
- Jeff reviews his categories, commenting on trends around AI, streaming video and IoT. (00:47)
- Nicole discusses the categories she judged and trends regarding the use of government funding for broadband deployment and educational services. (06:15)
- Finley Ziser, senior editor of biscuits, makes a spooky entrance into the podcast. (12:47)
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading