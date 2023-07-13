What's the Story? Kyivstar won't quit on connecting Ukraine





Light Reading's Tereza Krásová joined the podcast to discuss how Ukranian services provider Kyivstar is addressing infrastructure and energy challenges to providing network connectivity to the region.

Kyivstar is a VEON-owned operator with the largest market share in Ukraine. Tereza discussed the challenges Kyivstar is facing in providing network connectivity to customers during wartime. We also discussed why Kyivstar plans to invest $600 million in the Ukrainian economy.

For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Highlights from Kyivstar's press roundtable. (00:56)

Challenges Kyivstar faces in providing connectivity in Ukraine during Russian aggression. (02:27)

Difficulties in supporting displaced Ukranians with roaming services. (06:39)

How Kyivstar works to provide network service during blackouts and with unreliable energy sources. (08:53)

Why Kyivstar plans to invest $600 million in the Ukrainian economy. (12:34)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading