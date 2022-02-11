What's the Story? Fixed wireless swamps Leading Lights Awards





Light Reading's Alan Breznick reviews the Leading Lights Awards categories he judged and examines surprising trends that appeared in the submissions.

In particular, Alan said there was a significant number of fixed wireless submissions this year.

"What was interesting there was that there was a lot of fixed wireless I think for the first time. I mean, usually with broadband access we're talking about fiber and cable, and maybe DSL, but we had at least four or five fixed wireless applicants that actually made it to the finalist list," he said. "So that was interesting. We hadn't had fixed wireless showing up much before."

Here are the categories that Alan reviewed:

Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience

Most Innovative Broadband Access Solution

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading