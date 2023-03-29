What you need to know about the national broadband map

The FCC's new National Broadband Map debuted in November and – as the basis for the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program – is set to define the future of broadband access in the US.

In this short video, we get into the backstory of the new broadband map, what it says about connectivity in the country and why the FCC is under immense pressure to get it right.

Catch up on more of Light Reading's coverage of the national broadband map below:

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast, and Diana Blass, contributing editor, Light Reading