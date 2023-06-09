Vyve Broadband buys ATC Broadband in Georgia

VIDALIA, Ga. – Vyve Broadband, a leading provider of high-speed internet and communication solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of the commercial arm of ATC Broadband located in the Vidalia, Georgia area. This area includes the city of Swainsboro, city of Lyons, city of Vidalia as well as Emanuel County, Toombs County and Montgomery County. This strategic move will further strengthen Vyve's presence in the region and enhance its ability to serve the evolving needs of commercial customers.

Vyve Broadband has a long-standing commitment to providing businesses with reliable, high-performance communication services. With this acquisition, the company is poised to expand its commercial offerings and continue delivering exceptional value to its clients.

Vyve Broadband is committed to making the transition as smooth as possible for the acquired commercial customers, with no disruptions to their services. This acquisition is part of Vyve's ongoing efforts to expand its footprint and enhance its capabilities in serving the business community.

As the integration process begins, Vyve Broadband will work closely with the former ATC Broadband commercial customers to ensure a seamless transition and introduce them to a broad range of services and solutions tailored to their unique needs.

