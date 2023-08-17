Viasat wins Malaysia Airlines deal

KUALA LUMPUR and CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced Malaysia Airlines – the national carrier of Malaysia – has selected the company to outfit the airline's new Boeing 737-8 fleet with its leading wireless In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) system. In the pipeline as part of its connectivity strategy, Malaysia Airlines will also introduce high-quality internet connectivity on its 737-8 aircraft. The agreement encompasses factory installation of Viasat's equipment on its aircraft, the first of which is expected to be delivered to Malaysia Airlines later this month.

Through this partnership, Malaysia Airlines' customers will enjoy an enhanced and curated in-flight experience through the airline's wireless IFE system, MHstudio, which provides them access to over 500 on-demand entertainment options and personalized shopping experiences at their convenience.

Once introduced, high-speed internet connectivity on Malaysia Airlines' 737-8 aircraft will allow customers to stay connected throughout their journey. With anticipated flight routes across Malaysia and Southeast Asia for the new fleet, Malaysia Airlines will leverage Viasat's Ka-band satellite network in the region, including, once launched and in service, ViaSat-3 APAC.

Read the full press release here.



