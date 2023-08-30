Vermont submits BEAD action plan

MONTPELIER, Vermont – VCBB submitted Vermont's 5-Year Action Plan to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) this week. It's the first of several documents that need to be approved to unlock $229 million from the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program for the state's broadband buildout.

"This is a significant step toward getting the funds necessary to accelerate the construction that's bringing universal broadband to the state and our work to bridge the digital divide. We're going to ensure that all Vermonters can get the most out of these critical investments, enabling them to take advantage of work, educational, healthcare, and social opportunities, as well as bolstering public safety and promoting clean energy," said VCBB Executive Director Christine Hallquist.

The 5-Year Action Plan describes Vermont's vision and strategy for using the BEAD program to achieve universal high-speed broadband access in the state. The vision is that all Vermonters have universal access to reliable, high-quality, affordable, fixed broadband at speeds of at least 100/100 Mbps, and that all Vermonters and institutions have the tools and skills necessary to maximize its value.

Vermont's goals for the BEAD funding include building out broadband to all unserved and underserved locations; ensuring sustainable, community-driven solutions; ensuring devices are affordable and advance digital equity; leading workforce development for broadband and the digital economy; and improving socio-economic conditions across Vermont.

The next documents that will be submitted for NTIA approval are Volume One and Volume Two of Vermont's BEAD Initial Proposal. Once all plans are approved and federal funding is unlocked, VCBB will begin awarding subgrants in 2024.

Vermont Community Broadband Board