Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Verizon crosses 1M fixed wireless access customers

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 10/21/2022
Comment (0)

Verizon is looking to cut expenses in the billions as it deals with profitability headwinds, but its wired and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband business continued to make gains in the third quarter of 2022.

FWA remained the fastest-growing piece of that business, as Verizon added enough consumer and business customers to the offer to take its total past 1 million. By way of comparison, T-Mobile has signed up more than 1.5 million FWA subs so far.

On the consumer end, Verizon added 234,000 FWA customers in Q3, improving on a gain of 168,000 in the prior quarter. The Q3 gain extended Verizon's consumer FWA total to about 621,000.

On the business side, Verizon tacked on 108,000 FWA customers in Q3 2022, up from a gain of 88,000 in Q2 2022. Verizon ended Q3 with 442,000 business customers on its FWA product.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Verizon Q3 2022 earnings presentation)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Verizon Q3 2022 earnings presentation)

With both sides rolled together, Verizon added 342,000 FWA subs in Q3, ending the period with 1.06 million. That combined gain was just ahead of the gains expected by the analysts at Evercore ISI.

Verizon said its FWA coverage now surpasses 40 million locations nationwide, including 30 million covered by its 5G "Ultra Wideband" network. C-band usage on the Verizon network was up 170% over Q2 2022, but the company did not break out usage on mobile and FWA.

"We will continue to expand on that," Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said of the company's FWA rollout on today's earnings call.

Verizon's FWA service is being underpinned in part by the rollout of its midband C-band spectrum. The company, which has earmarked about $10 billion for the C-band rollout, expects to provide coverage to about 200 million people by the first quarter of 2023.

Slower growth in wireline broadband

The wireline side of Verizon's broadband business isn't growing as fast as FWA – and what growth it is seeing is slowing down. But at least the numbers are still going up.

Verizon added 58,000 Fios Internet customers, down from a year-ago gain of 98,000, for a total of 6.68 million.

Verizon CFO Matt Ellis noted that the company was able to gain Fios broadband customers despite low churn levels and a "low move environment." The latter situation, paired with more fiber and FWA competition, has caused broadband subscriber growth to slow among the nation's top cable operators, which start to report out Q3 results next week.

Verizon's Fios Internet gains came in about 10,000 fewer than what the analysts at New Street Research were expecting. However, DSL losses of about 20,000 were about 11,000 lighter than expected.

Verizon added 38,000 total wireline broadband subs in the quarter due in part to DSL losses, ending the period with 6.97 million, up 1.7% year-over-year.

With FWA and wireline combined, Verizon's consumer broadband segment added 272,000 subs in the quarter, improving on a year-ago gain of 101,000. Verizon ended the quarter with 7.59 million consumer broadband subscribers.

Fios video continued to decline – Verizon shed 95,000 of those in the quarter, widened from -68,000 in the year-ago period. The company ended Q3 with 3.31 million Fios video subs.

Total Fios revenues clocked in at $2.90 billion, up 0.3% from a year-ago total of $2.89 billion.

Ellis said Fios' "open for sale" network is at 16.9 million locations, reflecting year-to-date additions of 410,000 year. Verizon is on track to hit its full-year target of 550,000 new Fios locations by the end of 2022.

As for business wireline, customers dropped 1.7% to 471,000. However, Verizon's total business broadband segment added 105,000 in the quarter, up 64.5%, for a total of 913,000 due to the aforementioned FWA gains.

Total business revenues were up 1.9%, to $7.8 billion, fueled by a 5.7% rise in wireless service revenues.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Won the "Outstanding FTTH Solution" Award at BBWF 2022 with Leading 50G PON Innovation By Huawei
Beyond 10Gb/s, the next step will be 50G-PON By Huawei
All-in-One Nomadic 5G New telecommunication solutions for rapid response in disaster zones and beyond By ZTE
800G Pluggable MSA Announces a Demo of 800G-LR4 Transceiver Prototype By Huawei
Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE