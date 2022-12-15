Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Verizon asks for 'narrowly targeted' waiver to FCC robocall rules

News Analysis
Comment (0)

According to Verizon, there's one very specific calling scenario in which it's unable to block potential robocalls: toll-free calls from foreign consumers that terminate at call centers belonging to US-based enterprises. As a result, the company is requesting a waiver of some FCC rules designed to block robocalls.

In its FCC filing, Verizon argues that it has long worked to block all kinds of robocalls and that this scenario doesn't pose a robocall threat to its customers. Also, according to Verizon, it would be unnecessarily expensive to implement a technology that could block toll-free robocalls from foreign consumers that terminate at US call centers.

"The replacement of the specialized existing toll-free infrastructure with new infrastructure capable of handling the DNO [do not originate] obligation [to block robocalls] would be a major project that would only care for this narrow call flow yet would cost millions of dollars and require thousands of person-hours of internal resources," according to Verizon.

Do not call

At issue is the DNO registry that's essentially an outbound-calling blacklist of phone numbers. According to the FCC, that registry is designed to protect consumers from foreign-originated, illegal robocalls. It's one mechanism of many that call providers and others use to prevent robocalls from reaching their intended victims.

(Source: Albert Barden | Flickr)
(Source: Albert Barden | Flickr)

But Verizon told the FCC that it is unable to apply DNO blocking to some calls. "Toll-free voice traffic from foreign carriers to Verizon's US networks arrives at legacy gateway switches that ... cannot be configured with DNO Blocking capabilities," according to the company.

In a declaration attached to its waiver request, Verizon's Lulia Ann Barakat, a senior manager in Verizon's Infrastructure Network Planning organization, explained why. She said such traffic currently runs over a "legacy platform" that has no alternative capable of processing the calls at the SIP (session initiation protocol) layer and with the necessary business support systems.

Barakat explained that developing such a capability would "involve millions of dollars and thousands of person-hours of work" – and would be unnecessary anyway. She said Verizon has conducted several recent studies that found that none of the incoming toll-free calls to international gateways for termination in the US included traffic on the DNO list.

"That makes sense because illegal robocallers attempting to perpetrate impersonation scams by spoofing legitimate organizations' numbers (which is the category of calls stopped by DNO) are targeting US consumers, not US call centers receiving toll-free traffic from consumers," she explained.

An ongoing problem

Regulators, network operators and phone users worldwide have long bemoaned robocalls. In the US, the FCC has mandated a wide range of technologies designed to prevent them.

Verizon argues that it has helped lead the way in the prevention of robocalls. The operator noted to the FCC that it offers a Spam Alerts service, as well as features that block millions of illegal robocalls in its network before they reach a customer. The carrier also said it uses STIR/SHAKEN call authentication technologies, and that it "operates industry-leading 'honeypot' and 'traceback' programs to identify, track down, and shut down illegal robocallers."

As for DNO specifically, Verizon said it "pioneered the DNO approach to protecting consumers from robocall fraud, working initially with the Social Security Administration to stop wide-spread impersonation involving spoofing of its numbers." The company said it has worked with trade association USTelecom to develop a widely used list of DNO numbers.

Interestingly, Verizon is the only company to file a robocall waiver to the FCC in recent months. The only other recent waiver was filed by texting provider Hustle. The company asked the FCC for a waiver of fees associated with the agency's Reassigned Numbers Database (RND) so that Hustle could use that database to protect against text spam.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 5, 2023 5G Leads the Stride: All-Band 5G Solution Series for 5G In Fast Lane
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI, China Unicom and Huawei
China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei Commercially Debuts IntelligentRAN 5GtoB Suite to Enable 5G Dedicated Slicing for Agile Electric Power Services By Huawei
We already know how to secure telco cloud, so let’s get to work By John Carse, CISO, Rakuten Mobile & Rakuten Symphony
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
Taking The Best Path To Post-Quantum Security By Norma
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE