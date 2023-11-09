Vecima notches warrant agreement with Charter

VICTORIA, B.C. – Vecima Networks Inc. (the "Company" or "Vecima") (TSX: VCM) today announced that it has entered into a warrant agreement with Charter Communications Holding Company, LLC ("Charter").

The warrants issued as part of the agreement provide Charter with the opportunity to purchase an aggregate of up to 361,050 common shares in the capital of Vecima at an exercise price equal to C$17.09 per warrant (the "Warrants") until January 1, 2031. The Warrants are subject to vesting conditions based on the achievement of significant multi-year spending targets by Charter. Issuance of the Warrants remains subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Read the full press release here.



