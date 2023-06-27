Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA) surpasses 100 members

News Wire Feed

DURHAM, N.C. – The Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA), a collaboration of utilities and solution providers dedicated to championing private broadband networks for critical infrastructure industries, today announced that it has reached a major milestone by surpassing more than 100 members. CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) and Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) are the newest utility members to join the utility-led Alliance, which incorporated in 2021 and seeks to help accelerate utilities' journey toward a more secure, resilient and future-proof grid.

Private broadband paves the way for grid modernization

Utilities across the U.S. and globally are realizing the critical role of private broadband in grid modernization as they seek to achieve aggressive sustainability goals and deliver new, connected services to customers. While many utilities currently manage a multitude of siloed, narrowband wireless networks, private broadband can provide the scale and efficiency required to meet customers' needs for an evolving, distributed digital grid.

In addition to the inherent benefits of improved resiliency, cybersecurity and efficiency, private broadband networks are essential in helping utilities meet carbon reduction targets. Utilities adding renewables to the grid frequently leverage distributed energy resources (DERs) to provide critical grid stabilization, which in turn requires efficient and effective communication with these grid devices to realize the full range of capabilities.

The value of UBBA

The rapid growth of UBBA membership serves as a testament to the needs of the utility industry to focus on essential communications infrastructure. Members receive access to a multitude of resources that help accelerate their journey to wireless broadband innovation. These organizations can incubate ideas, evaluate business cases and develop standards for critical infrastructure innovation using standards-based LTE broadband technology. Additionally, UBBA members ensure a faster, safer path to grid digitalization and modernization by learning from other members and leveraging industry successes in broadband network advancement to help strengthen their infrastructure.

UBBA will host its third annual UBBA Summit & Plugfest, October 10-12, 2023, in Minneapolis.

Read the full press release here.

Utility Broadband Alliance

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
July 11, 2023 Energy efficiency meets future proofing: metrics for tomorrow’s networks
July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for Profitable Telcos
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Wi-Fi Sensing Technology Application Analysis By
Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE