Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA) surpasses 100 members

DURHAM, N.C. – The Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA), a collaboration of utilities and solution providers dedicated to championing private broadband networks for critical infrastructure industries, today announced that it has reached a major milestone by surpassing more than 100 members. CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) and Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) are the newest utility members to join the utility-led Alliance, which incorporated in 2021 and seeks to help accelerate utilities' journey toward a more secure, resilient and future-proof grid.

Private broadband paves the way for grid modernization

Utilities across the U.S. and globally are realizing the critical role of private broadband in grid modernization as they seek to achieve aggressive sustainability goals and deliver new, connected services to customers. While many utilities currently manage a multitude of siloed, narrowband wireless networks, private broadband can provide the scale and efficiency required to meet customers' needs for an evolving, distributed digital grid.

In addition to the inherent benefits of improved resiliency, cybersecurity and efficiency, private broadband networks are essential in helping utilities meet carbon reduction targets. Utilities adding renewables to the grid frequently leverage distributed energy resources (DERs) to provide critical grid stabilization, which in turn requires efficient and effective communication with these grid devices to realize the full range of capabilities.

The value of UBBA

The rapid growth of UBBA membership serves as a testament to the needs of the utility industry to focus on essential communications infrastructure. Members receive access to a multitude of resources that help accelerate their journey to wireless broadband innovation. These organizations can incubate ideas, evaluate business cases and develop standards for critical infrastructure innovation using standards-based LTE broadband technology. Additionally, UBBA members ensure a faster, safer path to grid digitalization and modernization by learning from other members and leveraging industry successes in broadband network advancement to help strengthen their infrastructure.

UBBA will host its third annual UBBA Summit & Plugfest, October 10-12, 2023, in Minneapolis.

Read the full press release here.

Utility Broadband Alliance