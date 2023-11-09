US telecom players balk at foreign ownership reporting proposal

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

US telecom players balk at foreign ownership reporting proposal

News Analysis

A wide range of telecom companies and trade associations in the US are opposed to a new FCC proposal that would require regular reassessments of a foreign carrier's regulatory authorization to provide service in the US.

"T-Mobile appreciates the commission's attention to the important public policy considerations underlying this proceeding and supports reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy of the commission's records. At the same time, however, T-Mobile cautions against enacting new, burdensome, unnecessary and legally vulnerable requirements," the company wrote to the FCC in a recent filing.

The company's comments are noteworthy, given that Germany's Deutsche Telekom announced earlier this year it is now the majority owner of T-Mobile in the US. That development prompted no additional public reviews or filings, according to T-Mobile officials.

(Source: Agencja Fotograficzna Caro/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Agencja Fotograficzna Caro/Alamy Stock Photo)

Under current regulations, any company seeking to offer international services originating or terminating in the US must first obtain authorization to do so, per Section 214 of the Communications Act of 1934. Earlier this year, the FCC proposed several changes to that rule, including requiring carriers to renew their authorization every 10 years.

T-Mobile isn't the only company sounding alarms over the proposal.

The FCC is proposing "sweeping, one-size-fits-all reporting and disclosure mandates by which the commission would regularly demand proprietary and confidential details about issues such as data storage, access to stored information, and cross-border facilities (and other matters) from all authorization holders, regardless of whether they pose any articulable risk," Verizon wrote in its own filing. "Such over-inclusive reporting requirements would inevitably yield information in amounts that are vast to the point of being unwieldy, which in many cases would be unrelated to any telecommunications services and thus outside the scope of Section 214 and also devoid of any national security value."

CTIA, the main trade association for big US wireless network operators, warned that aggressive rules in the area could stifle investment.

"Creating such an immense regulatory burden for the communications sector, as proposed, would hinder investment and innovation. This cannot be justified when the commission already has significant capabilities to account for national security considerations," CTIA wrote. "The best course of action is to allow the expert national security agencies to request sensitive data when needed ... instead of adopting the overbroad data collection regime" proposed by the FCC.

Concerns about espionage

The FCC's proposal comes several years after the Commission moved to block Chinese telecom providers including China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom and ComNet from operating in the US market. According to the agency, allowing the companies to operate in the US opened up the possibility of Chinese espionage into US telecom networks.

That action followed an earlier block on Chinese equipment vendors like Huawei and ZTE from selling their equipment into the US market.

The Chinese companies have argued that such actions are unwarranted.

Earlier this year, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the agency would take another step along this strategic line with a proposal to reevaluate all the foreign telecom companies in the US.

"The grant of authority to operate international communications in the United States is typically a one-and-done activity. In other words, once a commission license is granted, little is done to revisit the authority and safeguard our networks against evolving threats over time," Rosenworcel explained at the time.

She added that the US Senate's Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations also recommended requiring some form of regular review of Section 214 authorizations "to account for evolving national security risks."

"This is just the latest step in our comprehensive approach to addressing network security in a modern way," Rosenworcel said. "It is fundamentally a strategy to deter, defend and develop: deter bad actors, defend against untrusted vendors, and develop a market for trustworthy innovation. By doing this, we are working to help improve communications security at home and shine as an example for the rest of the world."

In its lengthy filing on the topic, the FCC estimated that there are around 1,500 active international Section 214 authorization holders in the US today. And the agency calculated that approximately 375 of them have reportable foreign ownership. The agency did not name those 375 entities.

The CCA, a trade association that primarily represents small wireless network operators in the US, took issue with the FCC's proposal.

"This would suggest approximately 1,125 carriers raising little or no policy concern would be subjected to an ongoing renewal requirement. These carriers would be burdened by new regulatory requirements, particularly when they pose minimal risk," the group wrote. "Comprehensive changes to the Section 214 framework are not needed at this time."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE clinches leadership position in 5G RAN, propelling global 5G infrastructure development By ZTE
5G Monetization Gets A Boost With New Pricing Models By Kevin Casey
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
September 26, 2023 Automating the Transport Network: 2023 Survey Results and What’s Ahead
September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
September 27, 2023 How Automation and APIs Boost Operational Efficiency and the Subscriber Experience
September 27, 2023 Beyond Serviceability: Unlock Telecom Growth with Location Intelligence
September 28, 2023 The Impact of AI Workloads on Modern Data Center Networks
October 3, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE