US home broadband penetration reaches 90% – study

DURHAM, N.H. – New consumer research from Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) found that 90% of U.S. households get an Internet service at home, compared to 84% in 2017, and 74% in 2007. Broadband accounts for 99% of households with an Internet service at home, and 89% of all households get a broadband Internet service – an increase from 82% in 2017, and 53% in 2007.

This study also found that 90% of households use a laptop or desktop computer, an increase from 85% in 2017. Of those that use a laptop or desktop computer at home, 96% have an Internet service at home. Those that do not use a laptop or desktop computer at home account for 58% of all that do not get an Internet service at home.

These findings are based on a survey of 1,910 households from throughout the United States and are part of a new LRG study, Broadband Internet in the U.S. 2022. This is LRG's twentieth annual study on this topic.

Other related findings include:

Individuals ages 65+ account for 34% of those that do not get an Internet service at home

56% of broadband subscribers are very satisfied (8-10 on a 1-10 scale) with their Internet service at home, while 6% are not satisfied (1-3).

44% of broadband subscribers do not know the download speed of their service – compared to 60% in 2017

61% reporting Internet speeds of >100 Mbps are very satisfied with their service, compared to 41% with speeds <50 Mbps, and 57% that do not know their speed

40% of broadband households get a bundle of services from a single provider – compared to 64% in 2017, and 78% in 2012

59% of adults with an Internet service at home watch video online daily – compared to 59% in 2020, 43% in 2017, and 17% in 2012

