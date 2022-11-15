US fixed wireless access operators tacked on 920K subs in Q3 – LRG

DURHAM, N.H. – Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) found that the largest cable and wireline phone providers and fixed wireless services in the U.S. – representing about 96% of the market – acquired about 825,000 net additional broadband Internet subscribers in 3Q 2022, similar to a pro forma gain of about 820,000 subscribers in 3Q 2021.

These top broadband providers account for about 110.8 million subscribers, with top cable companies having about 75.6 million broadband subscribers, top wireline phone companies having over 32 million subscribers, and top fixed wireless services having about 3.2 million subscribers.

Findings for the quarter include:

Overall, broadband additions in 3Q 2022 were 101% of those in 3Q 2021

The top cable companies added about 40,000 subscribers in 3Q 2022 – compared to about 590,000 net adds in 3Q 2021

The top wireline phone companies lost about 135,000 total broadband subscribers in 3Q 2022 – compared to about 40,000 net adds in 3Q 2021 Wireline Telcos had about 550,000 net adds via fiber in 3Q 2022, and about 685,000 non-fiber net losses

Fixed wireless/5G home Internet services from T-Mobile and Verizon added about 920,000 subscribers in 3Q 2022 – compared to about 190,000 net adds in 3Q 2021

"Top broadband providers added about 825,000 subscribers in 3Q 2022, including 920,000 net adds for fixed wireless services, along with a minor gain for cable, and net losses for wireline phone providers," said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. "Over the past year, fixed wireless services have accounted for nearly 80% of the approximately 3,260,000 net broadband additions."

Leichtman Research Group