Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

US cable broadband thrown for a loss, for the first time, in Q2

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/12/2022
Comment (0)

Comcast, Charter Communications and Altice USA, the nation's top cable operators, shed about 60,000 broadband customers in the second quarter of 2022, a first-ever quarterly loss in the category, according to a post from Leichtman Research Group (LRG).

US cable's broadband sub loss in Q2 2022 compared to a gain of 840,000 in the year-ago quarter.

LRG found that the nation's top telcos lost some 85,000 broadband subs in Q2 2022 versus a net gain of 50,000 in the year-ago quarter. Those top telcos also added 490,000 fiber customers against a loss of 575,000 non-fiber customers.

FWA sub growth surge

The clear winner in the quarter was fixed wireless access (FWA). T-Mobile and Verizon combined to add about 815,000 FWA subs in Q2 2022, up from a gain of 120,000 net adds in the year-ago period.

"Over the past year, there were about 3,260,000 net broadband adds, with fixed wireless services accounting for 56% of them," Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for LRG, said in a statement.

The overall picture for US broadband in the quarter showed a distinct slowdown. LRG said the top cable, telcos and FWA providers in the US, representing about 96% of the market, acquired 670,000 net broadband customers in the quarter, compared to a pro forma gain of roughly 1 million subscribers in Q2 2021. Overall broadband additions in Q2 2022 were 67% of those gained in Q2 2021, LRG said.

That group ended the quarter with about 110 million subscribers. Cable continued to lead the market, with 75.6 million subs, followed by wireline telcos (32.2 million) and FWA providers (2.2 million).

Awaiting cable's response

It's not entirely clear how the US cable industry will respond to the troublesome trend in broadband, a service category now viewed as the centerpiece of the business.

Starry, an FWA provider focused on multiple-dwelling units that gained a record 9,703 customers in Q2, has found cable's general competitive response to center on product bundling and speed upgrades, and not to lower pricing.

"There's a flight to better value plans over expensive bundles and the services that put customers first instead of taking them for granted," Starry CEO Chet Kanojia said on the company's recent quarterly earnings call. "I think the share shift away from cable will continue as more competitors emerge with fiber and fixed wireless, especially in suburban and rural areas."

US cable is expected to pick up the pace on network enhancements that will include upgrades to DOCSIS 4.0 on hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) plant alongside a mix of fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network builds in greenfields and, in some cases, existing brownfield areas.

In its latest broadband access network forecast, Dell'Oro Group expects revenues for cable distributed access architecture (DAA) equipment to rise to nearly $1.3 billion by 2026, up from about $1 billion in 2021.

Pay-TV losses hit 1.92 million in Q2

Times remain tough in US pay-TV. LRG also found that the top US pay-TV providers lost a whopping 1.92 million subs in Q2 2022, widened from a pro forma net loss of 1.23 million in the year-ago quarter.

Top cable operators shed 950,000 pay-TV subs in the quarter, up from a year-ago loss of 590,000. Other "traditional" pay-TV providers lost 700,000 subs in the quarter.

The top publicly reporting virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs), a group that includes Hulu, Sling TV and FuboTV, lost 265,000 subs in Q2, compared to a gain of 55,000 in Q2 2021. vMVPDs absent from that list include YouTube TV, Philo, DirecTV Stream and Vidgo.

The top US pay-TV providers now account for about 72.2 million subscribers, led by the top seven cable companies (39.5 million), other top traditional pay-TV services (25.5 million) and top publicly reporting vMVPDs (7.2 million).

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Türk Telekom delivers digital services with a responsive container foundation
5 ways to innovate for 5G and edge: Transform your network with a certified partner system
Building an edge computing strategy
How Red Hat and Verizon are building the hybrid edge together
Evolving CDNs to keep pace with capacity, quality, and efficiency demands
Preparing for the future of cable
Cable next-gen broadband technology: Network virtualization
How cable operators are modernizing for edge computing
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE