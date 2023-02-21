Ting's take on BEAD and fiber investments for economic development





Amol S. Naik, SVP of public policy and community engagement for Ting Internet at Tucows, joins the podcast to discuss how fiber infrastructure is shaping economic development in Ting's service areas. Naik also provides an update on Ting's role as the anchor tenant for an open access broadband network in Colorado Springs and shares his forecast for how the rollout of BEAD funding will go.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Background on Ting and the areas the Internet service provider serves (00:42)

Economic impact of fiber broadband deployments (2:59)

Broadband is becoming a key amenity in communities nationwide in the US (4:44)

Update on Ting's involvement as the anchor tenant in an open access broadband network in Colorado Springs (6:47)

Impact of fiber investments on smart cities and carbon emissions (8:38)

Opportunities and challenges states face in applying for BEAD funding (11:07)

