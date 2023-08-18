Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Ting rides open access network to deliver 2-Gigs in Colorado Springs

News Analysis

An open access network being built by Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) took a big step forward this week with word that its initial anchor tenant, Ting Internet, has begun to light up homes in the market.

Out of the chute, Ting is tapping CSU's fiber network, based on XGS-PON technology, to market an uncapped, symmetrical 2-Gigabit per second broadband service for $89 per month, and for no cost to households that qualify for the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Ting Internet is also pitching unlimited Ting Mobile service for $10 per line to pre-order customers.

This week's launch effectively brings additional competition to a market that's served by Comcast and Lumen, the area's incumbent broadband service providers.

Colorado Springs Utilities is pushing ahead with a multi-phase plan to bring fiber to more than 200,000 locations. Ting Internet is the network's initial anchor tenant. (Source: Colorado Springs Utilities)
Colorado Springs Utilities is pushing ahead with a multi-phase plan to bring fiber to more than 200,000 locations. Ting Internet is the network's initial anchor tenant.
(Source: Colorado Springs Utilities)

Under the open access model, Ting Internet's role is to provide service, customer support and the installation drops at the customer sites, Amol Naik, SVP of public policy, government affairs and community engagement at Ting Internet, explained. CSU, meanwhile, will build and maintain the underlying infrastructure.

Entering Colorado Springs opens up a potentially sizable opportunity for Ting, which signed a 25-year network lease that will help to fund the cost of CSU's buildout. And some patience will be needed. CSU's fiber network is poised to reach more than 200,000 addresses across the community, but the project isn't expected to wrap up until 2028. The first phase of CSU's project focused on the northeast section of Colorado Springs.

And Ting will likely have some company at some point, as it's expected that CSU will add more tenants to its open access network as it's being built out.

Ting's access in Colorado Springs will be a moving target as CSU broadens its buildout. But Naik said a big advantage for Ting is the fact that the build is covering the full community and not fixating on affluent areas.

Ting Internet's presence in Colorado Springs is taking shape as interest in the open access network model continues to gain more traction in the US.

Among recent examples, Gigapower, the AT&T-Blackrock joint venture that will start by building fiber to 1.5 million locations outside of AT&T's legacy wireline footprint, will employ an open access model. And just this week, the city of Placentia, California, and SiFi Networks announced they are on the front edge of a deployment that will use the open access network model.

Naik noted that Ting Internet is also using a similar model for services being offered in Westminster, Maryland.

Model-agnostic

But it's only one of several approaches the company is employing.

In some markets, such as Alexandria, Virginia, Ting is offering services on networks that are built and operated by the company. In a different twist, Ting is leasing city fiber backbone and extending the network across individual premises in Culver City, California. Ting is also using a leasing model or a full network lease from a private partnership in markets such as San Diego and Mesa, Arizona.

"We're open to all of those models," Naik said. "We'll meet the community where they are at. We're flexible there."

Naik said the financial models also vary by the model that's in place. In the Colorado Springs example, Ting is committed to a long-term lease based on the number of serviceable addresses provided through the utility company.

Ting ended Q2 2023 with 130,400 total serviceable addresses: 109,300 for Ting-owned infrastructure and 21,100 partner addresses. The company added 1,900 net Internet subs in Q2, raising its total to 38,600.

Ting is also among a growing number of fiber network providers to jump into the asset-backed securities (ABS) market. The company recently closed an offering of notes valued at about $239 million secured against most of Ting's fiber assets. Those funds will be used in part to expand its fiber networks. Frontier Communications took a similar route with the securitization of certain Dallas-area fiber assets to help the telco bridge a funding gap in its fiber network expansion/upgrade plan.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 24, 2023 Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE