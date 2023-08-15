Ting launches 2-Gig service in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Ting Internet, a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), has announced its 2-gigabit fiber internet is now available in initial Colorado Springs neighborhoods.

Known for its world-class customer support and dedication to the communities in which it operates, Ting already provides lightning-fast, low latency, ultra reliable internet for Colorado residents and businesses across Centennial and the Western Slope. Customers in Colorado Springs will now be able to sign up for Ting's 2-gigabit fiber internet for $89 per month, which provides both download and upload speeds of 2,000 megabits per second (Mbps).

In an industry-leading offering, Ting will also offer 2-gigabit symmetrical internet to all Colorado Springs residents who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) at no cost to them. While currently only available in select markets, in time, Ting expects to roll out the 2-gigabit ACP offering to its markets across the country, making a tangible difference in bridging the digital divide by providing thousands of residents with access to fast, reliable internet at no cost.

Ting was identified as the initial anchor tenant on a city-wide fiber network owned by Colorado Springs Utilities in early 2022. Serving one of Colorado's most populous cities, the municipal utility has been building next-generation fiber infrastructure that will advance opportunities and improve technological resilience throughout the community for decades to come. When complete, the network expects to be able to serve over 200,000 addresses across the entire community, bringing modern fiber infrastructure to all of Colorado Springs.

Ting's fiber internet is currently available in northeast neighborhoods and is steadily expanding across all of Colorado Springs, with full municipal access expected by the end of 2028.

Read the full press release here.



