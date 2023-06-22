Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

TIM mulls enterprise unit stake sale as Netco decision nears

News Analysis

It’s hard to keep track of Telecom Italia’s (TIM) plans to sell off various bits of the group to raise much-needed cash and reduce debt. There have been more twists and turns along the way than in your average spaghetti carbonara, and matters still look far from settled.

Latest reports are saying that TIM now wants to sell a minority stake in its TIM Enterprise business unit, which serves large enterprise and public administration customers in Italy. A report from Bloomberg says that TIM has sent invitation letters to sound out potential investors.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because a sale of the enterprise division was already mooted last year, even before the division had been established.

TIM is mulling over the sale of yet another unit, its enterprise unit worth over euro 6 billion. (Source: M4OS Photos / Alamy Stock Photo)
TIM is mulling over the sale of yet another unit, its enterprise unit worth over €6 billion.
(Source: M4OS Photos / Alamy Stock Photo)

In March 2022, UK-based CVC Capital Partners proposed buying a 49% stake in a planned “ServCo” that would encompass enterprise services as well as Noovle, Olivetti, Telsy and Trust Technologies. However, that bid was ultimately rejected.

In September 2022, Reuters then reported that the company had set out to launch a sale process for a minority stake in its enterprise service arm. The TIM Enterprise organization was only formally established in March 2023, and is potentially valued at more than €6 billion (US$6.6 billion), Bloomberg reports.

Weighing up latest Netco bids

Meanwhile, TIM has yet to firm up long-gestated plans to sell its fixed network infrastructure (dubbed Netco), including the assets of FiberCop as well as a stake in Sparkle, TIM’s international services unit.

The telco's board is currently reviewing two new non-binding offers it received for Netco at the beginning of June: one from Italian state-backed lender CDP and Australian fund Macquarie Infrastructure; and another from US private equity fund KKR.

Worth noting is that CDP and Macquarie already own TIM’s fiber-optic rival Open Fiber. In addition, TIM’s board turned its back on an earlier bid from KKR in a spat over due diligence, although the investor has continued to submit bids since then.

According to a report from the Financial Times (paywall applies), the board is currently leaning toward KKR, and is expected to back the opening of exclusive negotiations with the investor following a meeting on Thursday.

However, TIM shareholder Vivendi, which voiced opposition to the previous bid by KKR to take TIM private, apparently still intends to fight a proposed sale of the landline network to KKR. The FT report said Vivendi still believes that KKR’s offer undervalues the network and that any sale would be a strategic mistake.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE