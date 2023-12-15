Sponsored By

This year's review of the web of yore makes stops at AOL, AT&T Broadband, Qwest, Cingular, Comcast, Verizon and many more.

Jeff Baumgartner

December 26, 2023

12 Slides
Computer screen showing close-up of http form

The holiday season is here again. It's time to stock up on the eggnog, dream of sugar plums, roast some chestnuts on the open fire… and take another gander at the web of yore, courtesy of the Internet Archive's WayBackMachine.

But rather than presenting vintage websites from a mishmash of industry and industry-adjacent companies that are still here or perhaps long gone, this edition focuses a bit more on the service provider segment, because… why not?

Happy Holidays!

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
