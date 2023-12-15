Sponsored By
This Olde Website – the telecom editionThis Olde Website – the telecom edition
This year's review of the web of yore makes stops at AOL, AT&T Broadband, Qwest, Cingular, Comcast, Verizon and many more.
Jeff Baumgartner
December 26, 2023
12 Slides
The holiday season is here again. It's time to stock up on the eggnog, dream of sugar plums, roast some chestnuts on the open fire… and take another gander at the web of yore, courtesy of the Internet Archive's WayBackMachine.
But rather than presenting vintage websites from a mishmash of industry and industry-adjacent companies that are still here or perhaps long gone, this edition focuses a bit more on the service provider segment, because… why not?
Happy Holidays!
About the Author(s)
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
You May Also Like
Latest News
Upcoming Webinars
Featured Videos
Editors' Choice