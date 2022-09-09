The Notebook Dump: New iPhones, data center alleys and Comcast's big gigs

The Notebook Dump: New iPhones, data center alleys and Comcast's big gigs9/9/2022
Light Reading editors Kelsey Ziser, Jeff Baumgartner and Phil Harvey gather around for an informal (let's be honest, downright silly) discussion of what's happened during the work week ended September 9, 2022.
The stories covered include:
- The iPhone satellite service looks desperately niche
- The 3 biggest iPhone 14 takeaways: Satellites, eSIMs and Dish
- Virginia is for hyperscale data center lovers
- Comcast to unleash symmetrical multi-gig speeds in 2023
Here's some select background reading (as promised by Phil) on Light Reading's coverage of the exploding interest in satellite connectivity to cars, phones and more, going back to the last set of iPhone-to-satellite rumors:
- How, and when, you might connect your smartphone to a satellite
- T-Mobile and SpaceX want to connect regular phones to satellites
- Did Elon Musk just upstage Tim Cook's big iPhone 14 surprise?
- Nokia tech to enable direct-to-cell phone connectivity from space
- China carmaker Geely launches into mobiles, satellites
- AST SpaceMobile to test satellite-based services on AT&T's spectrum
- Starlink a mixed blessing for Ukraine
- Lynk inks satellites deals with island mobile network operators
- Lynk CEO Charles Miller: The sky's the limit
- Intelsat, Kymeta show off sat 5G in a moving car
- Verizon, Amazon to integrate LEO satellites with 5G
- Lynk and AST SpaceMobile battle for mobile operator customers
- Untangling the iPhone 13 rumors around Globalstar's LEO satellites
If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:
- The new iPhones are here (01:11)
- Yes, Virginia, Kelsey said datacenters are everywhere (08:25)
- Jeff shares some big broadband moves by Comcast (13:58)
- Some odd discussion about The Hallmark Channel, vanity wine labels and what a Game of Thrones detective show would look like (18:33)
Have a great weekend!
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading