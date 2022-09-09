The Notebook Dump: New iPhones, data center alleys and Comcast's big gigs

Light Reading editors Kelsey Ziser, Jeff Baumgartner and Phil Harvey gather around for an informal (let's be honest, downright silly) discussion of what's happened during the work week ended September 9, 2022.

The stories covered include:

Here's some select background reading (as promised by Phil) on Light Reading's coverage of the exploding interest in satellite connectivity to cars, phones and more, going back to the last set of iPhone-to-satellite rumors:

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

The new iPhones are here (01:11)

Yes, Virginia, Kelsey said datacenters are everywhere (08:25)

Jeff shares some big broadband moves by Comcast (13:58)

Some odd discussion about The Hallmark Channel, vanity wine labels and what a Game of Thrones detective show would look like (18:33)

