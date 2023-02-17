The Notebook Dump: Gigi Sohn stuck in FCC purgatory, NC banks $23M on broadband





Phil Harvey, Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro and Kelsey Ziser discuss Gigi Sohn's third-round Senate hearing to become FCC commissioner, North Carolina's broadband initiatives, Comcast's new Xfinity 10G campaign and new opportunities in private wireless in the Notebook Dump for the week ending February 17.

Gigi Sohn's third Senate hearing for FCC commissioner went about as well as expected. (02:10)

NC earmarks $23 million in grant funding for broadband expansion in the state from the Fiber Broadband Association's regional connect event. (07:38)

Comcast launches new Xfinity 10G network campaign during the Super Bowl. (11:42)

Update on cable industry's mobile service growth. (13:13)

Private wireless isn't just for the tier-1 carriers. (16:10)

Light Reading editors would be happy to never see the Newark Airport ever again. (22:38)

Discount furniture shopping and other ways to celebrate Presidents' Day. (24:22)

Have a great weekend!

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading