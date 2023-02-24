The Notebook Dump: FCC on ending digital discrimination, MWC kicks off





Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro and Kelsey Ziser discuss the FCC's efforts to end digital discrimination, data center sustainability, Altice USA's efforts to get back on track and how to survive Mobile World Congress in the Notebook Dump for the week ending February 24.

The stories covered include:

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

FCC is required by infrastructure law to include broadband labels, prohibit digital discrimination and more. (00:43)

Analyzing the impact of data center sustainability efforts is no small task. (05:31)

Altice USA CEO implements new fiber and mobile strategies. (07:32)

Mike has stickers of 80s action stars in his notebook. (11:10)

The Light Reading editors prepare to descend on Barcelona, Spain, for Mobile World Congress… along with 80,000 other attendees. (12:20)

Nicole wants everyone on their best behavior during Broadway shows. (17:13)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading