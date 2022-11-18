The Notebook Dump: CTIA unimpressed with CBRS, Comcast unleashes HFC, shrinking MEO satellites





Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano and Kelsey Ziser discuss whether anything interesting is going on in the CBRS spectrum band, updates on Comcast's hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) network, and Kelsey's tour of Boeing's satellite facility in the Notebook Dump for the week ending November 18.

The stories covered include:

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

5G crashes airplanes. (01:11)

New report from CTIA trade group says nothing interesting is going on in the CBRS spectrum band but Mike isn't convinced. (02:05)

Decentralized wireless model where citizens operate cell towers in the CBRS spectrum band. (07:57)

Comcast said upgrading its hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) network with an upstream-enhancing "mid-split" that enables symmetrical, multi-gigabit speeds will cost less than $200 per home passed. (09:45)

Cable industry is split on focus on fiber-to-the-premises. (15:43)

Fiber+ branding: Some cable companies want more credit for their fiber deployments. (16:50)

Cable companies should consider "Docsis Maximus" in their branding. (18:57)

Tour of Boeing Satellite facility and partnership with SES to launch O3b mPower medium-Earth orbit (MEO) satellites later this year. (20:14)

Mike calls out Mint Mobile for not putting their press releases on their website. C'mon, public relations people, it's almost 2023. Put your releases on the interwebs because Kelsey is getting carpal tunnel from opening email attachments. (25:04)

Obligatory discussion of Twitter's blue check debacle. (26:51)

Mike is getting a forehead tattoo of Twitter's blue checkmark. (28:15)

