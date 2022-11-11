The Notebook Dump: Broadband prevails, satellites are cool and Twitter's a mess

Light Reading editors Nicole Ferraro, Mike Dano and Phil Harvey gather around the microphones for an informal discussion of what happened during the work week ended November 11, 2022. Big issues include the state of statewide broadband ballot initiatives, broadband mapping timelines, satellite-to-phone communications, space commercialization and how the social media landscape is changing after a wave of layoffs in the tech sector.

The broadband map timeline is here and that's a big deal. (03:32)

State laws are changing to accommodate more broadband buildouts. (09:07)

There's a lot of movement and investment in the satellite industry right now. (12:43)

Not all social media layoffs are created equal. Some companies are building stuff, and some are just making a mess. (24:28)

