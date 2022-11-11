The Notebook Dump: Broadband prevails, satellites are cool and Twitter's a mess

The Notebook Dump: Broadband prevails, satellites are cool and Twitter's a mess11/11/2022
Light Reading editors Nicole Ferraro, Mike Dano and Phil Harvey gather around the microphones for an informal discussion of what happened during the work week ended November 11, 2022. Big issues include the state of statewide broadband ballot initiatives, broadband mapping timelines, satellite-to-phone communications, space commercialization and how the social media landscape is changing after a wave of layoffs in the tech sector.
Stories covered include:
- New York says FCC map missing over 31,000 locations
- A wave of job cuts is crashing into the tech sector
- Broadband industry pushes Congress for tax exemption on grants
- Zuckerberg admits to mistakes as he cuts 11,000 Facebook jobs
- DT has axed 4,000 US jobs this year despite T-Mobile pledge
- Viasat, EchoStar and Iridium hint at cellular-to-satellite interest
Earlier stories that might be of interest:
- The FCC takes its bureaucracy beyond the stars
- US DoD 'in communication' with SpaceX about funding Starlink in Ukraine
- How, and when, you might connect your smartphone to a satellite
- Satellites may be the secret ingredient to Charlie Ergen's 5G recipe
- Geopolitics invades the 5G race to space
If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in the podcast:
- The broadband map timeline is here and that's a big deal. (03:32)
- State laws are changing to accommodate more broadband buildouts. (09:07)
- There's a lot of movement and investment in the satellite industry right now. (12:43)
- Not all social media layoffs are created equal. Some companies are building stuff, and some are just making a mess. (24:28)
Have a great weekend!
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading