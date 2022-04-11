The Notebook Dump: Broadband and magic mushrooms on the ballot

The Notebook Dump: Broadband and magic mushrooms on the ballot11/4/2022
Earnings season is in full force and Light Reading Editors Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro and Kelsey Ziser discuss which companies had a banner Q3 and others that hit some speed bumps in this Notebook Dump for the week ending November 4.
The stories covered include:
- Wide launch of Dish's Boost Infinite service slips to Q1 2023
- New Altice CEO, a former cable guy, backs Altice USA's big fiber bet
- Charter raises broadband prices. Will others follow?
- Comcast, Charter brand national streaming joint venture as 'Xumo'
- T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T find a surprise growth area in Q3
- T-Mobile shows big customer gains, promises more
- These states have broadband on the ballot this November
- Wireless win in Arkansas offers WISPs hope on federal front
- Juniper's bottom line boosted by break in supply chain backlog
- 'Thanks guys, great quarter'
