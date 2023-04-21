The Notebook Dump: BaneCat and broadband budget busters





In this podcast, Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro, Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser discuss the war on white papers, Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program challenges, updates from the NAB show, Lumen's 400G expansion and ChatGPT. Hear about all this and more in the Notebook Dump for the week ending April 21.

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this episode:

Leading Lights Awards are now accepting entries, with winners to be announced in September (01:07)

War of the white papers on the digital divide and BEAD program challenges – but, wait, there's more… (02:10)

Lumen expands 400G buildout (07:08)

Jeff survives the NAB show plus an update on Xumo, pay TV and streaming services (10:00)

ChatGPT progress in the telecom industry (17:11)

I was born in the darkness (22:09)

BaneCat (23:30)

Increase in people over 60 going online at pubs (24:00)

Have a great weekend!

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading