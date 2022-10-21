The Notebook Dump: 800G milestones, AT&T adds fiber subs, and Netflix bucks streaming struggles





Light Reading editors Jeff Baumgartner, Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser discuss subsea cable updates and Ciena and Alitbox's 800G deployment from Amsterdam to Copenhagen. The editors also discuss Phil's takeaways from his recent tour of AT&T's central office, AT&T's fiber subscriber base surpassing its non-fiber base, and Netflix's banner Q3 results in this recap of the work week ended October 21.

The stories covered include:

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

Subsea cable updates including Ciena and Altibox's partnership on a 800G deployment in Europe. (01:06)

AT&T's Q3 results reveal that its fiber customer base surpassed its non-fiber base. (04:27)

Netflix is back from the dead! (06:23)

Phil plays the waiting game on streaming video; Kelsey pokes the Battlestar Galactica bear. (08:14)

The real cost of streaming video subscriptions. (14:37)

Phil's tour of AT&T's central office. (17:09)

T-Mobile challenges AT&T. (18:57)

Scary pancakes and other spooky pitches that went straight to our junk folders. (25:26)

Have a great weekend!

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading