The Divide: Where and why Zayo is building middle mile infrastructure

This episode features Bill Long, chief product officer at Zayo. Back in June, Zayo was awarded $92.9 million for three different projects through the NTIA's $1 billion Middle Mile program. We discuss where and why Zayo is building middle mile infrastructure, the status of the projects, how the company is collaborating with local ISPs in the lead up to BEAD funding, and more.

Here are just a few topics we cover in this episode:

Where Zayo won Middle Mile awards and its strategy for choosing those areas (01:25)

The current status of Zayo's middle mile projects (07:27)

About Zayo's "BEAD in a Box" initiative to support local ISPs (08:20)

How Zayo is managing supply and construction challenges (10:00)

Click the caption button on the video player for a lightly edited transcript.

Related stories and links:

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.