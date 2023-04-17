The Divide: TIA CEO David Stehlin on how to succeed with BEAD

This episode features David Stehlin, CEO of the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA). TIA will host a BEAD Success Summit in Arlington, Virginia, this week – gathering industry and government stakeholders – focused on resolving and clarifying certain rules related to the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

We discuss the goal of the BEAD Success Summit and some of the issues that are front of mind for the industry, including Buy America rules, cybersecurity and resilience requirements and BEAD's extreme high-cost threshold.

Here are a few topics discussed in this episode:

Background on the Telecommunications Industry Association and its membership (01:07)

Overall goal of and plan for this week's BEAD Success Summit (02:30)

BEAD's network security and resilience requirements (06:36)

How Buy America rules might be applied for Middle Mile and BEAD grants (11:40)

What concerns there are about BEAD's extreme high-cost threshold (15:00)

What the "success" of BEAD ultimately looks like (16:55)

