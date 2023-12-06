The Divide: Ernesto Falcon on expanding affordable broadband in California

This episode features Ernesto Falcon, senior legislative counsel at the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), who recently announced his candidacy for California's Senate District 7. We discuss the role of the digital divide in his campaign and candidacy – including his views on broadband progress and policy in California, and how he hopes to use his power if elected to expand access to free and affordable broadband for low-income residents and students in the state.

Here are a few topics we cover:

Why Falcon is running for California's Senate District 7 seat (01:20)

Why he's "extremely optimistic" about California's broadband future, and where policy changes are still needed (03:20)

How the FCC's digital discrimination proceeding impacts California (07:55)

Why he doesn't think Republicans will renew the Affordable Connectivity Program (09:40)

How a state-level replacement for the ACP could work (11:14)

Falcon's plan to introduce legislation to connect low-income students with free broadband (15:47)

Where the digital divide is most impacting Senate District 7 constituents (17:54)

