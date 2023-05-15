The Divide: DZS' Geoff Burke on what the new federal broadband programs get right

This episode features Geoff Burke, senior vice president of government affairs and product marketing at DZS, a supplier of access networking and cloud software solutions. We discuss the federal government's forthcoming $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and what DZS is hearing from state broadband leaders on how they're planning to award their share of those funds. We also talk about how DZS is preparing to meet the opportunity presented by federal funding, and much more.

Here are just a few topics discussed in this episode:

How BEAD and Middle Mile compare to past programs to close the digital divide (02:15)

Takeaways from US broadband leaders on how different states are structuring their BEAD grant programs (06:00)

DZS' perspective on Buy America rules and BEAD's fiber focus (10:22)

How DZS views the opportunities presented by BEAD and global efforts to close the digital divide (15:48)

