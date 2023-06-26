The Divide: ConnectLA's Veneeth Iyengar on Louisiana's BEAD and digital equity plans

This episode features Veneeth Iyengar, executive director for the state of Louisiana's broadband office, ConnectLA. We look at the progress the state has made toward closing the digital divide and discuss the various pools of federal funding providers are using to build their networks. We also cover Louisiana's draft Digital Equity Act plan and the state's initial proposal for the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, plus the importance of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and more.

Here are a few topics discussed in this conversation:

Background on ConnectLA (01:05)

Current pools of funding Louisiana is using to close the digital divide, and the challenge of tracking multiple broadband programs (04:20)

Overview of ConnectLA's initial digital equity plan and BEAD proposal, and what work the state is doing to develop its grant process (07:55)

Iyengar's perspective on what the FCC's broadband map shows about service in Louisiana and how the state plans to challenge BEAD allocations (10:55)

The importance of the ACP to Louisiana's efforts to close the digital divide (15:05)

The role of new and non-traditional providers in closing remaining broadband gaps across the state (17:45)

