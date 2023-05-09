The Divide: Closing the broadband gap in Appalachia

This episode features Donna Gambrell, president and CEO of Appalachian Community Capital (ACC), and Brian Vo, chief investment officer at Connect Humanity. We discuss the state of the digital divide throughout Appalachia, one of the least-connected regions in the US, and a recent partnership between ACC and Connect Humanity to help bring about more local investment in broadband infrastructure.

We also discuss the federal government's $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) fund, how far it will go toward solving the problem and why BEAD alone won't close Appalachia's digital divide.

Here are a few topics we cover in this episode:

Background on ACC and Connect Humanity (01:00)

Why and how the organizations are collaborating to raise capital (03:54)

Details on the digital divide in Appalachia including the biggest challenges (10:40)

The potential and pitfalls of BEAD for the region (12:40)

The need for the Affordable Connectivity Program and other federal funds to solve Appalachia's digital divide (20:21)

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.