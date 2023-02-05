Sign In Register
Broadband

The Divide: BroadbandNow's Tyler Cooper on what research reveals about US broadband barriers

5/2/2023

This episode features Tyler Cooper, editor-in-chief of the consumer advocacy group BroadbandNow. We discuss BroadbandNow's research into the digital divide in the US, including where things have and have not improved, what the group has learned about Internet affordability, and the group's warnings on potential hurdles with the federal government's Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

Here are a few topics discussed in this episode:

  • Background on what BroadbandNow does (00:50)
  • The biggest remaining barriers to closing the digital divide in the US (02:10)
  • What this year's research shows about the "best and worst states" for broadband (05:52)
  • Why household income is a "strong predictor" of broadband prices (11:24)
  • BroadbandNow's research into BEAD challenges posed by FCC maps (15:15) and municipal broadband bans (21:35)

For an unedited transcript of this conversation, click the caption button on the video player.

Related stories and links:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.

