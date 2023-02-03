Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

The Divide: Blair Levin on why the US is at risk of increasing the digital divide

3/2/2023

New Street Research analyst and former FCC official Blair Levin joined the podcast live at the ACA Connects Summit this week to talk about the state of broadband in the US, and the urgency around re-funding the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). According to Levin, uncertainty around the ACP is putting the country at risk of making the digital divide worse, just as it embarks on spending $42.5 billion through the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment program (BEAD) to build out broadband networks.

"We as a country may face a situation next year where 50 million Americans, instead of getting faster, better, cheaper broadband – which is what we should be doing everywhere all the time – they will be getting worser, slower, more expensive broadband, if they have it at all," said Levin. "In other words, we are at risk for ... taking the largest step any country has ever taken to increase the digital divide."

Here are just a few topics discussed in this episode:

  • The three digital divides in the US (00:36)
  • The state of the ACP and possible avenues for future funding (3:48)
  • Thoughts on the FCC map and its impact on BEAD distribution (8:58)
  • Broadband use cases for improving societal outcomes (12:11)
  • NTIA's rules for the BEAD program and concerns about "Buy America" (17:47)
  • Could Comcast acquire Altice? (21:00)

For an unedited transcript of this conversation, click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Related stories:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customer Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Former China Telecommunications Corporation CEO elected as World Broadband Association Board Chairman By The World Broadband Association (WBBA)
MTN and Huawei Sign MoU on improving digital inclusion and sustainable development in Africa By Huawei
New Calling, New Future — 5G New Calling Industry Development Forum Is Held During MWC Barcelona 2023 By Huawei
Huawei Proposes Certainty in Industry Development to Jointly Stride to the 5.5G Era By
China Mobile Guangdong, Shenzhen Metro Group, and Huawei Verify 1 m-Precision 5G Indoor Positioning By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE