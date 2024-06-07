The Buildout: Vistabeam, ALLO win broadband funding in Nebraska

Ziply Fiber has partnered with Camano Island, Washington, to bring its fiber network to more than 100 homes and businesses. The roughly $500,000 project received funding via the American Rescue Plan, in addition to an investment from Ziply. Also this week, Ziply said it is building a second fiber route ringing Albany and Corvallis, Oregon, "just six weeks after bringing fiber to these markets for the first time." The new fiber route will add reliability and redundancy, according to the company. Ziply launched initial services in the Oregon regions in April and will ultimately serve more than 6,000 locations in Albany and more than 5,200 homes and businesses in Corvallis when construction is complete. Ziply Fiber is funded by WaveDivision Capital, Searchlight Capital Partners, PSP Investments, BCI and CPP Investments.