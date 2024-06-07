The Buildout: Vistabeam, ALLO win broadband funding in Nebraska
This week in broadband builds: Nebraska awards $30.9 million to nine providers; Ziply heads to Camano Island; Brightspeed expands in southern Virginia – and more.
June 7, 2024
The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking new construction, grants and service launches reaching over 80,000 locations across the US. Send us your news at [email protected]. Keep up with every installment of The Buildout here.
Nebraska's public service commission (PSC) awarded $30.9 million to fund broadband deployment projects that will connect 1,640 unserved and 1,570 underserved locations in the state's 3rd Congressional District. Projects, awarded with funding from the American Rescue Plan, must be completed by December 4, 2025. Grant recipients include: ALLO Communications (nine grants totaling $6.7 million); Glenwood Telecommunications (three grants, $2.8 million); Great Plains Communications (three grants, $2.6 million); Vistabeam (six grants, $9.3 million); Stealth Broadband ($2.2 million); Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company ($3.8 million) and Pinpoint Communications (three grants, $2.7 million). CenturyLink and Charter each picked up a small grant as well (for $414,920 and $252,871, respectively).
Ziply Fiber has partnered with Camano Island, Washington, to bring its fiber network to more than 100 homes and businesses. The roughly $500,000 project received funding via the American Rescue Plan, in addition to an investment from Ziply. Also this week, Ziply said it is building a second fiber route ringing Albany and Corvallis, Oregon, "just six weeks after bringing fiber to these markets for the first time." The new fiber route will add reliability and redundancy, according to the company. Ziply launched initial services in the Oregon regions in April and will ultimately serve more than 6,000 locations in Albany and more than 5,200 homes and businesses in Corvallis when construction is complete. Ziply Fiber is funded by WaveDivision Capital, Searchlight Capital Partners, PSP Investments, BCI and CPP Investments.
Brightspeed has started work to expand its network across southern Virginia. In a press release, the company said the build will ultimately deliver connectivity to nearly 22,000 locations in and around Martinsville, South Boston and Galax. Construction is underway in Martinsville, with permitting and surveying ongoing in South Boston and Galax.
Surf Internet held a groundbreaking ceremony this week in Michigan City, Indiana, where the company is investing $5.6 million to expand to 4,500 locations. Initial service is slated for launch in August 2024, with the full project expected to wrap up by August 2025. Surf Internet has investment funding from DigitalBridge, Bain Capital and Post Road Group; in addition to roughly $40 million awarded in federal and state grant funding.
GoNetspeed completed fiber network construction in parts of Maine and New York this week. That includes the Maine regions of Lewiston and Auburn, where the company invested $3.2 million to bring its broadband service to 11,300 homes and businesses throughout the community. GoNetspeed also launched services throughout Gardiner, Maine, where it invested $1.2 million to connect 1,200 homes and businesses. Over in New York, GoNetspeed completed construction in Lockport, where the company invested $9 million to connect 8,700 homes and businesses. GoNetspeed is funded by Oak Hill Capital.
Charter's Spectrum launched services associated with its Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) builds in Michigan this week. That includes 375 homes and businesses in portions of Burt, Mullett, Koehler and Tuscarora Townships, in Cheboygan County; as well as 200 homes and businesses in parts of Greenwood and Newfield Townships, in Oceana County; and 180 homes and businesses throughout Cleveland, Kasson and Solon Townships, in Leelanau County.
Bluepeak announced it's upping its investment in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The company previously announced a $15 million investment in 2022 to connect 15,000 homes and businesses. According to a press release, the company will now invest more than $19.5 million to expand its fiber network to 16,000 homes and businesses in Muskogee. The project is in the "design and engineering phase" and service will be available "starting in 2024," said Bluepeak. Bluepeak was acquired by GI Data Infrastructure in 2021 and received additional investment from Ares Management in February 2024.
Hiawatha Broadband Communications (HBC) is investing an additional $1.4 million to expand its fiber network in Winona, Minnesota. In a press release, the company said it expects to start engineering and construction in June to expand to 3,100 homes and businesses. Paired with existing investments, HBC is committing a total of $4 million to reach 5,000 locations in the area, said the company. HBC was acquired by Schurz Communications in 2017.
