The Buildout: TDS makes moves in Maine; South Carolina gets $185M for broadband grants

This week in broadband builds: TDS is live for 5,000 Maine locations; South Carolina gets $185.8 million for broadband; Ziply Fiber to upgrade four more markets; GoNetspeed launches in New York – and more.

The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments.

TDS Telecommunications this week announced buildout plans and construction progress in multiple states. In Maine, TDS said that over 1,700 addresses in Hartland, 500 addresses in Athens, and 2,800 locations in Hampden, can now access its network. Network construction is also in progress in Warren, Maine, to bring fiber to over 1,800 homes and businesses. According to a press release, the buildout is being funded with a combination of private investment and Alternative Connect America (ACAM) funds. Separately this week, TDS kicked off network construction in West Salem, Wisconsin. In a press release, the company said that its fiber infrastructure "will deliver up to 8Gig symmetrical internet for homes, 10Gig dedicated connections for businesses, plus TV and phone service for all locations." TDS further noted it will soon start construction in Bangor and Rockland, Wisconsin, as well. The buildout, which is privately funded, aims to connect over 3,000 locations across the three communities. Lastly, the company opened two new warehouses in Helena and Missoula, Montana, where TDS has construction underway on previously announced builds to reach 25,000 and 35,000 locations, respectively. According to the Montana governor's office, TDS has invested $160 million to build out its fiber network in the state.

Ziply Fiber announced it will upgrade its copper infrastructure to 100% fiber in four markets across Washington and Oregon. Construction is set to start soon and will connect "thousands" of homes and businesses, said the company. In a press release, Ziply said this network upgrade is part of its plan to "invest hundreds of millions of dollars to build an advanced, 100-percent fiber network to both suburban and rural communities across the Northwest that have been underserved when it comes to internet access." Expanding on its buildout plan, Ziply also announced plans this week to acquire fiber and fixed wireless provider Ptera, which delivers service in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.

