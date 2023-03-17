The Buildout: Surf Internet rides fiber wave into Indiana; Ziply starts 100th new build

This week in broadband builds: Surf Internet starts construction in Indiana; Ziply expands in Washington; Kinetic network live in North Carolina; Glo Fiber's plans for Pennsylvania – and more.

The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking fiber builds reaching over 130,000 locations in the US. Send us your news right here. Keep up with every installment of The Buildout here.

Surf Internet announced that it started construction on a 250-mile fiber network in northern Indiana. The buildout is being funded with $6 million in grants via Indiana's Next Level Connections (NLC) Broadband Grant Program, funded through the American Rescue Plan's capital projects fund, in a round of awards announced in January. Surf Internet is also contributing $3.6 million in matching funds to the project. According to a press release, this construction represents "the largest fiber-optic infrastructure project in northern Indiana to specifically address underserved communities." Construction is beginning in Elkhart County and will later continue in the counties of La Porte and Newton, ultimately wrapping up in 2024. In total, the new network is designed to reach 1,544 homes, businesses and anchor institutions.

Ziply Fiber started construction on its hundredth full-fiber buildout, with a new network in Yakima, Washington, said the company in a press release. The new network will ultimately service "tens of thousands of addresses" in the region, said Ziply. The company, which services parts of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, is investing "hundreds of millions of dollars" to build out fiber across the Northwest.

GoNetspeed's fiber network is officially available to 5,576 homes and businesses in the south end of New Britain, Connecticut. The $10 million buildout is a partnership between GoNetspeed – which has backing from Oak Hill Capital – and the city, which contributed funding from the American Rescue Plan. The company is continuing construction and said in a press release that service will become available to homes and businesses in other parts of the city in "the coming weeks." As part of the arrangement, municipal buildings and traffic points "will be interconnected on their own private fiber network," said GoNetspeed.

