Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

The Buildout: South Dakota awards $32.5M in broadband grants

News Analysis

This week in broadband builds: Nine providers win $32.5 million in South Dakota, Spectrum launches in rural St. Landry Parish, Fidium Fiber expands in Vermont – and more.

The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking new middle and last-mile construction and service launches, reaching roughly 130,000 locations across the US. Send us your news right here. Keep up with every installment of The Buildout here.

  • South Dakota on Thursday awarded $32.5 million through its ConnectSD grant program to nine applicants for 13 broadband infrastructure projects. According to a press release from the governor's office, the awardees will also provide matching funds for a total project cost of $47 million. This round of awards will connect 3,137 households, farms and businesses, adding coverage in the prairies of Stanley County. Award winners and total grant amounts were: Venture Vision ($8.6 million), Golden West Telecommunications Cooperative ($6.9 million), Leap Communications ($3.9 million), Long Lines Broadband ($1.2 million), Alliance Communications Cooperative ($5.1 million), Hanson Communications ($954,663), Midco ($3.2 million), SDN Communications ($34,320) and Gallatin Wireless ($2.2 million).

  • Point Broadband, a rural service provider in Alabama, has partnered with the Macon County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA), Rural LISC and the non-profit Connect Humanity to launch a new fiber network in Macon County, Alabama. The new network expands gigabit-speed access to nearly 1,400 additional Macon County homes, businesses and community institutions. As per FCC mapping data, just 58% of locations in Macon County can access broadband speeds of 100/20 Mbit/s. According to a press release, the partners worked to raise $3 million in blended capital (philanthropic grants and private investments) to finance the buildout. Further, Point Broadband entered into a "community benefits agreement" with the county whereby it must meet requirements "to ensure the network continues to provide quality, affordable service to residents, businesses, and community institutions along the project route," said the announcement. Back in February, Point Broadband announced it received a "significant investment" from private investment firm Berkshire Partners but financial terms were not disclosed.

  • Consolidated's Fidium Fiber will complete its expansion to the Southern Vermont Communications Union District (SoVT CUD) this fall, bringing broadband access to an additional 14,000 homes and businesses. With this buildout, Fidium will deliver fiber to more than 116,000 locations in Vermont by the end of 2023. According to Consolidated's Q1 earnings released this week, the company – which is working to build out fiber to 70% of its serviceable locations by mid-2026 – upgraded nearly 54,000 locations to fiber during the quarter.

(Source: dpa picture alliance/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: dpa picture alliance/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Rural broadband provider TEC announced this week that it completed a fiber buildout in Covington County, Mississippi. The new project provides gigabit connectivity to more than 750 households and businesses. The buildout is part of the provider's commitment under the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), through which it was awarded $9 million to deliver its Fast Fiber broadband access to 23,000 locations across rural Mississippi.

  • TDS announced this week that it would begin construction on a network expansion project in Fox Crossing, Wisconsin. The network expansion will bring services to more than 4,500 homes and businesses. According to a press release, this build is part of TDS' expansion into other Fox Cities of Wisconsin.

  • Oklahoma's Cooperative Broadband Coalition (CBC) – a collective of ten distribution electric cooperatives with fiber subsidiaries statewide – announced on Monday that they've reached a milestone of connecting 100,000-plus customers in rural areas. In a press release, the CBC said the co-ops connect over 2,000 subscribers per month.

  • Spectrum this week announced that it launched services to more than 2,300 homes and businesses in and around St. Landry Parish, Louisiana. The network is part of the company's $5 billion buildout in unserved rural areas, including $1 billion through the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). Spectrum will deliver starting download speeds of 300 Mbit/s. According to current FCC mapping data, roughly 72% of the parish has access to speeds of 250/25 Mbit/s.

  • The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) tapped SA Connects to deliver a middle-mile broadband project. SA Connects is a joint venture between Southland Holdings and Aecon Group. SA Connects will be the construction manager/general contractor (CMGC) for the middle-mile fiber project. In a press release, the construction costs were cited at between $65 million to $80 million to install 210 miles of middle-mile broadband infrastructure and repeater hubs.

  • Harbor Peak Network Solutions broke ground on a middle-mile fiber project in Ashburn, Virginia. The project, dubbed Harbor Link, is expected to deliver seven miles of multi-duct fiber cable system to facilities throughout Ashburn's Data Center Alley, according to a press release. Ultimately, the network will enable lateral connections into data centers around the conduit system and interconnect with a Harbor Link conduit network along I-95. All told, the project will comprise 300 route miles between Ashburn, Virginia, through Washington, DC, to Baltimore, Maryland.

  • Last week, Chariton Valley – a communications provider in Missouri – announced that it completed a fiber project in the rural Palmyra region of Marion County. The $8 million project received $2.25 million in American Rescue Plan funds through the county and will see Chariton Valley construct 120 miles of fiber to deliver broadband to 732 residents, according to a press release. Separately, Chariton Valley built out 16 miles of fiber to serve another 154 homes beyond the Palmyra area.

Related:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling of 5G
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE