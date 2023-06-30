The Buildout: SiFi to construct $200M open access network

This week in broadband builds: Verizon's rural builds in Virginia and Pennsylvania, Comcast expands in Minnesota, SiFi Networks to connect 78,000 in Illinois, and more.

The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking new last-mile grants, construction and service launches reaching over 120,000 locations across the US. Send us your news here. Keep up with every installment of The Buildout here.

SiFi Networks recently kicked off construction on a privately funded, $200 million open access network buildout in Rockford, Illinois. The network will ultimately deliver speeds up to 10 Gbit/s to 78,000 homes, businesses and institutions in the city, according to a press release. Separately this week, SiFi Networks announced that Future Fiber Networks, its joint venture with private equity firm APG, raised $350 million, to be used alongside APG's $500 million equity investment "to deliver future-proof FTTH connectivity and smart city solutions across the US via its fiber wholesale business model."

Kinetic by Windstream announced a $20.4 million public-private partnership with Lumpkin County, Georgia, to bring fiber broadband to roughly 8,200 homes, businesses and schools in the rural region. The build will see Kinetic construct 450 miles of optical fiber cable. According to the company, Lumpkin County is investing $6.9 million in state grants for the project, received via the NTIA, FCC and American Rescue Plan. Kinetic will invest $13.5 million, plus cover cost overruns.

Verizon announced network expansions in Virginia and Pennsylvania this week, associated with funding it received from the states through the American Rescue Plan. In Virginia, Verizon will build 120 miles of fiber to deliver Fios to 3,000 households and businesses in the counties of Caroline and Greensville. According to a press release, the $15 million project includes $6.1 million in ARPA funding. In Pennsylvania, Verizon will build 130 miles of fiber to deliver Fios to 1,100 new households and businesses in Washington and Westmoreland counties. The company received $4 million in ARPA funding for the $9 million expansion.

Comcast completed its network expansion in Wayzata, Minnesota, delivering service to over 2,300 homes and businesses. According to a press release, the build is part of Comcast's $20.2 million expansion in the Midwest, bringing broadband to over 8,000 additional homes.

Spectrum announced progress on network builds in South Carolina and Missouri this week. In South Carolina, the company launched services in Newberry County to more than 300 homes and small businesses. And in Missouri, the company launched services for 220 homes and small businesses in southwestern Lincoln County; plus 650 additional homes and small businesses throughout Ste. Genevieve County; and more than 1,500 additional homes and small businesses in parts of rural St. Francois County. The builds are all part of Spectrum's $5 billion, multi-year rural buildout across 24 states, funded in part with $1 billion from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF).

WideOpenWest (WOW), which is working to deliver fiber to 400,000 new homes passed by 2027, announced this week that it added its first fiber subscribers in Wekiwa Springs, Florida. In a press release, WOW said residents can now access symmetrical speeds up to 5 Gbit/s, with business service coming online the first week in July. According to the FCC's broadband map, WOW enters Wekiwa Springs alongside cable provider Charter.

GoNetspeed announced progress on its fiber buildout in New Britain, Connecticut, this week. According to a press release, service is now available for "residents and businesses throughout the North End of the city," with more service launches expected as construction continues over the "coming weeks." The $10 million buildout is being partially funded with $5 million from the city's share of American Rescue Plan funds, in addition to funds from GoNetspeed, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital. The project, which was approved by the New Britain Common Council and is bringing a third ISP to the area, will ultimately deliver 175 miles of fiber and connect 128 of New Britain's City buildings and cameras to the fiber network, said GoNetspeed in a funding announcement last year.

The US Treasury Department announced it would award $195.7 million in capital projects funds from the American Rescue Plan to Washington for broadband deployment. According to a press release and fact sheet about the award, the funds will help connect about 33,000 homes and businesses, or 8% of the state's unserved locations. The funding will be divided as follows: $118.5 million to "provide reliable internet in communities without internet service and then to those with internet speeds below 25/3 Mbps," $43.7 million for the Public Works Board (PWB) Broadband Program for "distressed rural counties, or areas identified as Indian country," and $23.8 million towards the Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) Rural Broadband Program to expand last-mile broadband access in rural, unserved areas. In addition to capital projects funding, Washington will receive $1.2 billion through the $42.5 billion BEAD fund next year. (See: White House announces over $40B for broadband deployment)

