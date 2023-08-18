The Buildout: SiFi builds open access network in California

This week in broadband builds: SiFi's "FiberCity" in Placentia, California; Pulse expands to Timnath, Colorado; Kinetic partners with Chattooga County, Georgia; Surf launches in Valparaiso, Indiana; and more.

The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking new construction, grants and service launches reaching over 200,000 locations across the US.

The city of Placentia, California, and SiFi Networks this week launched service for the first neighborhood in Placentia FiberCity: a $35 million project to bring broadband access to the city's 20,000 homes, businesses and institutions. Construction is expected to be completed on the open access network this year, with service being delivered by GigabitNow. As with SiFi Networks' other builds, Placentia FiberCity is privately funded. SiFi Networks has funding from private equity firm APG, recently raising $350 million for its fiber builds.

The town of Timnath, Colorado, has partnered with Pulse – the municipal broadband provider for Loveland, Colorado – to provide broadband services throughout Timnath. In a press release, Pulse said it will "immediately" begin initial planning and permitting processes, with construction anticipated to begin this year and initial service launches in six to nine months. Construction of the full town is expected to take four to five years and is being paid for initially with $20 million in town capital improvement funds. Under the agreement, Pulse will provide a 25% share of gross income on broadband, which will result in full payback in 26 years. Timnath has roughly 1,991 households according to Census data.

Kinetic by Windstream announced a $10.3 million public-private partnership with Chattooga County, Georgia, to deliver fiber broadband to 3,400 homes, schools and businesses. According to a press release, Kinetic will invest $7.2 million and cover cost overruns and the county will provide $3.1 million in state grant money from the American Rescue Plan. Kinetic will lay 320 miles of fiber and expects to complete construction next year.

