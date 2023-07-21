The Buildout: Rhode Island gets $25M for broadband infrastructure, NTIA awards $4M to tribes

This week in broadband builds: Feds award funds for tribal, state broadband; new construction coming from GoNetspeed and Glo Fiber; Kinetic kicks off in Booker, Texas, and more.

The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments.

Nearly 1,000 homes (and 2,600 residents) in Oneida County, New York, will receive high-speed broadband from two providers thanks to a $2 million investment, according to local reporting. The funding, which comes from New York's share of American Rescue Plan dollars, will cover projects in ten areas: Service provider Adirondack Techs was awarded funding to build in nine areas, and Charter received funding for one area.

Kinetic by Windstream announced last week that roughly 650 homes and businesses in Booker, Texas, now have access to the company's fiber broadband network. The $300,000 buildout saw Kinetic construct 65,000 feet of optical fiber, according to a press release. Separately this week, the company, which is investing $2 billion to build fiber across its footprint in 18 states, announced that its 8-gigabit network is "now available to some 400,000 largely rural households."

Shentel's Glo Fiber has been approved to build out a fiber network in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania. According to a press release, engineering work is in progress, with the 18-24 month construction process to begin in late 2024. The buildout will bring service to more than 3,700 homes and businesses, said the company.

The state of Minnesota recently awarded $66.8 million for 30 broadband projects, bringing service to over 13,000 unserved and underserved locations. Grant recipients will also provide $71.6 million in matching funds, for a total investment of $138.4 million, said the state. All award winners must build to a minimum of 100/20 Mbit/s. Grant recipients include Comcast ($5.5 million across two projects); Paul Bunyan Communications ($5.6 million); and Federated Rural Electric ($7 million) among other local co-ops telcos.

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.