The Buildout: News from altafiber, Charter, Lumen and more

Charter's Spectrum announced "considerable progress" on its network build in Wayne County, Indiana. The build is part of the company's $5 billion investment in the rural US, with over $1 billion from the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). In Wayne County, Spectrum is building out to 4,200 locations and has launched services for roughly 750 homes and businesses. In addition to RDOF funding, the company received $500,000 in state broadband grants and said it has connected an additional 835 Wayne County locations with those funds. Separately this week, Spectrum received grant funding from North Carolina's Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) program for an $11.9 million project to connect 1,500 homes and businesses. The state awarded the company $4 million, and Spectrum will contribute $7.9 million. Charter also announced the company completed a 3.1 mile fiber build in Red Hook, New York. Charter funded the $141,000 project and said the network will "immediately" provide broadband connection for 35 homes.