The Buildout: New York awards $140M for municipal broadband

New York awarded over $140 million to roll out and connect over 60,000 homes and businesses to municipal broadband infrastructure. Projects will expand connectivity across Central New York, the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Mid-Hudson and Western New York. Awards include: $11 million for Orleans County, in partnership with RTO Wireless; $30 million for Mohawk Valley, in partnership with MIDTEL; $26 million for Central New York, in partnership with Empire Access; $13.1 million for Franklin County, in partnership with Mohawk Networks; $29.9 million for Sullivan County, in partnership with Archtop Fiber; and $29.9 million for the city of Jamestown, in partnership with EntryPoint Networks and Quanta Telecommunication Services. Funding for these projects comes from the Treasury Department's capital projects fund, via the American Rescue Plan. Prior to this funding round, New York also committed $70 million in capital projects funds for public broadband projects in August 2024. In addition to announcing the latest round of funding, New York also launched a ConnectALL Dashboard, showing a real-time view of the state's federally funded broadband projects in progress.